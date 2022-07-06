Watch Now
University at Buffalo to offer free University police exam test prep information sessions

University at Buffalo
Seth Wenig/AP
A sign is displayed at the University at Buffalo in Amherst, N.Y., Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
University at Buffalo
Posted at 1:33 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 13:53:00-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo's Educational Opportunity Center announced it will offer free University police exam test prep information sessions to New York State residents.

There will be two session and they will be held at the UBEOC Building located at 555 Ellicott Street in Buffalo.

  • Session 1: Wednesday, July 13th, 2022, from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
  • Session 2: Thursday, July 14th, 2022, from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

"Come and learn about the law enforcement opportunities at the University at Buffalo. The Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center will be partnering with the University Police to host test preparation classes. Members of the BEOC will be attending the information sessions in order to help candidates sign up for the exam," a flyer says.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced applications are now open for New York State's entry-level law enforcement civil service exam, which includes University police. You can find more information here.

