Antonio Delgado announces end of campaign for NY Governor days after selecting India Walton as running mate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Antonio Delgado announced he has decided to end his campaign for New York Governor, just days after announcing India Walton as his running mate.

Delgado, the current lieutenant governor, released a statement that said in part:

“I’ve decided to end my campaign for Governor of New York. After much consideration, I’ve concluded that there simply is no viable path forward. And though my campaign has come to an end, I fully intend to do all I can in our effort to build a more humane, affordable and equitable state that serves all New Yorkers. I will also support Democrats in our effort to hold the line against Trump and take back our democracy." - Antonio Delgado

In June 2025, Delgado announced that he would challenge Governor Kathy Hochul in the governor's race.

Just last week, Delgado announced Walton, the former Buffalo mayoral candidate, as his running mate.

Delgado thanked Walton for joining his campaign, and a statement from Walton was included in his statement:

“It was the most unexpected and huge honor to be considered and brought into the team so seamlessly and with such care. I’m sure this is not the last folks will hear from team Delgado/Walton!” - India Walton

You can read the full statement below.