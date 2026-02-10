Antonio Delgado announces end of campaign for NY Governor days after selecting India Walton as running mate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Antonio Delgado announced he has decided to end his campaign for New York Governor, just days after announcing India Walton as his running mate.
Delgado, the current lieutenant governor, released a statement that said in part:
In June 2025, Delgado announced that he would challenge Governor Kathy Hochul in the governor's race.
Just last week, Delgado announced Walton, the former Buffalo mayoral candidate, as his running mate.
Delgado thanked Walton for joining his campaign, and a statement from Walton was included in his statement:
You can read the full statement below.
“I’ve decided to end my campaign for Governor of New York. After much consideration, I’ve concluded that there simply is no viable path forward. And though my campaign has come to an end, I fully intend to do all I can in our effort to build a more humane, affordable and equitable state that serves all New Yorkers. I will also support Democrats in our effort to hold the line against Trump and take back our democracy.
I do not make this decision lightly, particularly given that so many have poured their belief into our campaign and are desperate to be given a voice.
To those who have supported this effort, especially my incredible campaign team and volunteers, I can’t begin to express my gratitude for each and every one of you.
And a special thanks to India Walton, who joined this campaign because she shares this vision and I know will also continue working toward it.
To everyone else who believed in us: Please never forget that your voice matters, and its power extends well beyond any one campaign or any one politician. You must always hold people in office accountable, because at the end of the day, they work for you. We, and I, work for you.
Ultimately, this decision for me comes down to my belief that to walk with purpose, is to walk with love. That belief has animated this campaign. That is why Lacey and I entered politics nearly a decade ago. That is the lesson we try to impart on our young boys. And that is the same spirit I will carry with me as I continue to serve the people of New York as Lieutenant Governor.”
'It was the most unexpected and huge honor to be considered and brought into the team so seamlessly and with such care,' said Walton. 'I’m sure this is not the last folks will hear from team Delgado/Walton!'”