Antonio Delgado announces India Walton as running mate in race for New York Governor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Antonio Delgado has announced India Walton as his running mate in the race for New York Governor.

Delgado, the current lieutenant governor, made the announcement in a social media post and said in part:

"India is a proven fighter for the working class. A mother from Buffalo and committed activist, India energized new, often overlooked voters in her historic run for mayor. I am honored to call her my partner in this fight, and thrilled she has agreed to join me as we take on a broken system - enabled by establishment politicians - that serves the few at the expense of the many." - Antonio Delgado

In June 2025, Delgado announced that he would challenge Governor Kathy Hochul in the governor's race. Delgado joined Voices in January 2026 to discuss his run for governor. You can watch the conversation below.

One-on-one with Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado

In June 2021, India Walton defeated four-term incumbent Byron Brown in the Democratic primary for Mayor of Buffalo. In August 2021, the Erie County Democratic Committee endorsed Walton for Mayor of Buffalo.

Following his loss to Walton in the primary, the Brown campaign announced a write-in campaign. Brown claimed victory over Walton in the race for mayor as a write-in candidate in November 2021.

Governor Hochul also announced her running mate on Wednesday. Former New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams will join her on the ballot.

In a release, Hochul said in part: