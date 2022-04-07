Alcohol to-go, suspending gas tax and bail reform: what's in the proposed New York State budget deal

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday afternoon, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a "conceptual agreement" had been reached on the New York State budget for fiscal year 2023.

The budget, which totals $220 billion, includes law and policy changes in addition to spending plans.

7 News is breaking down key takeaways from the budget announcement. It includes:



Legalizing alcohol to-go, which had been legal briefly during restaurant operation restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Suspending state fuel sales tax and motor fuel tax from June through December 2022, up to $585 million, to ease high gas prices

Changing bail reform laws to allow judges to set bail for some gun charges for which release is currently the only option; judges would also be able to factor a defendant's history of gun use in bail decisions

$400 million to SUNY and CUNY

$7 billion over four years for child care, which would double the state's current child care subsidies

$2 billion in housing-related COVID-19 relief, to go to programs that ease rent, utility, and mortgage payments for renters, homeowners and landlords

$25 billion over five years to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes, 10,000 of which would include support services for vulnerable populations

$32.8 billion over five years for transportation infrastructure

$500 million investment in clean energy

$224 million for gun violence prevention programs

Following Hochul's announcement of a "conceptual agreement" on the budget, details of the spending plan will be finalized. The final budget will be voted on by lawmakers in the New York State Senate and Assembly.