BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife have pleaded not guilty to federal charges against them. The two appeared in New York City, Monday, answering to drug and weapons charges.

He had previously been indicted in 2020 for drug-related charges. At the time, the U.S. had offered up a $15 million reward for Maduro's arrest; the U.S. had since increased the amount to $50 million.

The United States conducted a “large-scale strike” early Saturday in Venezuela, capturing Maduro and flying him out of the country.

Governor Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo, Monday. I asked her about the arrest and the prosecution in New York City.

'Quit the damn wag the dog strategies': NY Gov Hochul responds to Maduro arrest, Venezuela attack

Hochul: Maduro is a horrible dictator. You know, he's ruled with an iron fist and triggered a mass exodus of people leaving in search of escaping the conditions that he created in that country. Let's state that he's a bad, bad person. I also believe in following the Constitution and the rule of law that we have in place. I believe that Congress has a role, and even an advisory role. You should let Congress know when you're doing something that the President has defined as I'm now going to run another country. This is separate from just the arrest and bringing someone to stand trial for their crimes. This is declaring, I am now running another country that's pretty extreme and pretty shocking, and Congress, even Republican Congress, is wondering why they're not consulted. So that's what I have a challenge with, not that this person is not bad and should be gone, but the way you do it, and how we uphold the way we've governed for the last 250 years, it should mean something. And to walk away from that and declare, I'm taking over this country, and I might go after that country, and I'm going to go after this country, would you please focus on the needs of your own country? I mean, have you solved the affordability crisis? People are still hurting in our own country. Why are you taking on running another entire country? I don't get it.

Drantch: In fairness, he was indicted under the Biden administration.

Hochul: Yeah, he's done some bad things, but the Biden administration didn't go in and declare they're now running Venezuela in the process. Let's just examine two different factors here. I said he did bad things. He should be indicted and held accountable for his crimes, and the people of Venezuela deserve a functioning democracy. They do. But how do you do it without even letting Congress know a coequal branch of government? Come on. Just follow the rules. But also, I don't think most Americans want to be running another country right now. Focus on your own country. Get that straightened out and quit the damn Wag the Dog strategies.

President Trump suggested for weeks that the United States could conduct an attack in Venezuela after targeting boats accused of smuggling drugs.