Trump indictment: ‘Uncharted territory’

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — “This has never happened to where a former president was indicted for a crime,” replied Jacob Nieheisel, associate professor, political science, University at Buffalo.

Political experts say we have now entered 'uncharted territory' with the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

But a political science professor at the University at Buffalo tells me if the "wheels of justice” turn slowly, trump could maintain support before the case is determined.

Professor Nieheisel says Trump continues to add asterisks to his history with two impeachments, while still eyeing a 2024 presidential run.

WKBW Jacob Nieheisel, associate professor, political science, University at Buffalo.

“How would this affect a campaign?” Buckley asked. “Legally, there's no prohibition on being someone who is under indictment or even in prison and running for president the legal qualifications are spelled out in the constitution you have to be 35 natural-born citizen who lived in the country for at least 14 years. So there are very minimal legal requirements in terms of barriers. I don't see any in the immediate term for him,” replied Nieheisel.

But the professor says he believes Trump could face some push-back from voters.

“It does affect somewhat of the median voter, right, the people in the middle, do look at this and tend to shy away from the kind of controversy, so looking toward a general election. I do believe this would hurt him and I think the other part of this is practical. can you face indictments in New York likely indictments in Georgia, and maybe a federal case? And also have time to run for president,” Nieheisel described.

WKBW Donald Trump in court.

At UB’s Amherst campus, students put aside politics to just reflect on that historic aspect.

“Well, it's definitely monumental. It's nothing that's really ever happened before,” remarked Jordan Reiner, business student at UB.

Reiner tells me he will watch the process play out.

WKBW Jordan Reiner, business student at UB.

“It's really hard to pass judgment before fully seeing the whole story and watching everything unfold. And I believe as an American, we should all believe in innocent until proven guilty. There's definitely some opinions showing both sides, guilty and innocent,” responded Reiner. “I don't think it's a good thing to say that we had this chapter in our in our history, but at the same time it is good to learn and pick up new pieces of information that happened, hopefully, grow from it as a country.”

“This is definitely going to make history. it's like it's going to be in our future kids' textbooks. Maybe a history lesson in fact — why this is happening and what occurred to lead us here to this day,” Jalaya Pressley, pre-law student, UB.

WKBW Jalaya Pressley, pre-law student, UB.

Pressley tells me as a pre-law student at UB says she will be keeping a close eye on the legal proceedings.

“Definitely will be interested in just so even telling my future kids that I lived through this. it's like my parents told me about their eras — seems so long ago but it's really the current events actually,” commented Pressley. “I'm definitely very intrigued that it's happening in the present day that I'm just living through it. Honestly. I'm going to definitely keep in touch and follow up and see what's going on.”



