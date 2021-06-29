Support for Mayor Brown’s write-in

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — As Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown digs into his official write-in campaign for re-election, Brown has picked up support from some Buffalo Common Council Members.

WKBW Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown would not concede the primary race.

When Brown announced his write-in campaign on Monday, some lawmakers lined up behind him in support including current Common Council Members Joe Golombek, Christopher Scanlon and Uylsees Wingo.

“I believe that the City of Buffalo needs to see a real campaign from both candidates,” Wingo remarked.

Masten District lawmaker Wingo tells me voters need to learn more about what type of candidate India Walton will be, but he wants to see a “real campaign” from brown.

Brown accepted his own responsibility Monday for not launching a primary campaign against Walton.

“I think that there has been some type of assumption somewhere that the residents in the City of Buffalo have looked up Mayor Brown's record,” Wingo stated.

WKBW Masten District Common Council Member Uylsees Wingo.

Wingo says he is very concerned about Walton stating she is a democratic socialist.

“When you are talking about implementing socialist theories and you are talking about practicing socialism — that is something that I believe every voter should be concerned with in the United States of America, where we believe in free enterprise,” responded Wingo.

“How did you feel on primary night when Walton said — she was putting elected leaders on notice?" Buckley asked.

“Real elected leaders are already on notice — real elected leaders are always on notice — folks like myself — I'm always holding myself accountable,” Wingo replied.

But Brown might see even more competition beyond Walton.

Word is also surfacing that Delaware District Council member Joel Feroleto, democrat, is considering becoming a write-in candidate.

Feroleto, who is on his honeymoon in Italy, responded to my question about a possible run sending a text.

“This is all very fluid, people asked me to run before recent announcements. I’m enjoying my honeymoon and wish the best to all,” wrote Feroleto,

There was also word of another possible contender. Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra, republican, is also considering becoming a write-in for mayor.

WKBW Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra, republican.

I reached Giambra by phone late Tuesday afternoon. He tells me he has decided “not” to run, at least for now.

“I have decided that I am going to withdraw from contention, if you will, temporarily,” Giambra stated.

Giambra says if for whatever reason, Brown would decided not to continue to pursue the write-in, then he would jump in.

“Have you had direct conversations with him about it?” Buckley questioned.

“No, no, no. My point is that between now and November there's a great deal of time and I’ve been in the business long enough to realize anything could happen,” responded Giambra.

But only a few weeks ago, on his facebook page, Giambra was asking for write-in support to be a GOP candidate for a run for governor.

“I do still have a very, very strong desire to look at the governor’s race next year,” Giambra explained.

Giambra says as a republican, he would be the only 'non-Trumper' in the race.

I asked Giambra if he would support Mayor Brown.

“Yes — if it is a choice between the democratic candidate and Byron, I would definitely be supporting Byron Brown,” answered Giambra.

Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns, democrat, unsuccessfully ran against Brown in 2009.

WKBW. Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns, democrat, unsuccessfully ran against Brown in 2009.

Kearns points out that both Brown and Walton will be starting the November race with a fresh slate.

“There is a clean slate. It's not like a football game — where you're up by two touch downs at half time and you carry that 14 points into the third quarter,” described Kearns.

Kearns says he's anticipating big voter turn out for the mayoral race.

“I believe it's going to shatter records and you're going to have outside influences,” Kearns noted.

