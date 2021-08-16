Byron Brown launches petition to be on November ballot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has launched a petition to be on the November ballot following his loss to India Walton in the Democratic primary for Mayor of Buffalo.

The Brown campaign says it has launched a nominating petition to be listed as an independent candidate by name on the ballot. The campaign is also pursuing a write-in campaign.

According to Erie County Board of Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr, the deadline to file a petition to appear on the November ballot was May 25. Mohr said earlier this year, the New York State Legislature moved up the filing deadline due to the primary taking place in June instead of September like previous years.

The Brown campaign is challenging the May deadline. A spokesperson said the campaign hopes to know by Tuesday whether his name will appear on the ballot.

In response, the India Walton campaign issued the following statement: