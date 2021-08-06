Brown leading Walton in campaign cash ahead of November election

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 Eyewitness News I-Team is tracking the money, coming in and going out, in the contentious Buffalo mayoral election.

We've learned Mayor Byron Brown -- now running as a write-in candidate-- has raised more than $200,000 between June and the middle of July.

Brown, now fighting to keep his seat, is running against Democratic nominee India Walton. She's raised just under $200,000 in that same time.

This is important because both candidates need cash to continue their campaigns.

Many prominent Western New York developers have been contributing to Brown's campaign. That includes Doug Jemal. He's the owner of the Seneca One tower and other properties in the City of Buffalo. He contributed $5,000 in June. His Executive Vice President, Paul Millstein, also contributed $5,000 on the same day.

Jeremy Jacobs -- the owner of Buffalo-based Delaware North -- made a substantial contribution of $5,000 as well.

On the other hand, Walton is drawing more support with the Buffalo Teachers' Federation. The I-Team has learned the union contributed $1,000 in June.

Cynthia Nixon, who once ran for New York governor, calls Walton a "fierce community activist and leader." She's putting her money where her mouth is, contributing $500 to Walton's bank.

Brown at this point has $60,000 more than Walton in his coffers.

Election day is about three months away.