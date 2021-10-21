Be a part of our conversations with India Walton and Mayor Byron Brown ahead of Election Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Before Election Day on November 2, 7 Eyewitness News is sitting down with democratic nominee India Walton and incumbent Mayor Byron Brown for a conversation with the candidates for mayor of the City of Buffalo.

Walton defeated Brown in a June democratic primary. After a failed attempt to get back on the ballot through court challenges, Brown is running as a write-in candidate to keep his seat for a fifth term.

Ben Carlisle and Jaz Miles are also pursuing write-in campaigns.

A Conversation with the Candidates: Mayor Byron Brown

Tuesday, October 26 at 7 p.m.

A Conversation with the Candidates: India Walton

Wednesday, October 27 at 7 p.m.

Moderator: Ed Drantch

Panelists: Eileen Buckley, Ali Touhey, Taylor Epps

Each candidate will begin their conversation with an opening statement of up to two minutes. They will also end with a closing statement of up to two minutes.

Panelists will take turns asking questions of the candidates. One of the panelists will present questions received from viewers on social media. Candidates will not be given any questions to review before the conversation.

