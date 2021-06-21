Primary Day 2021 in Western New York: how to look up your polling place and key races

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday, June 22 is Primary Day in Western New York, a key day leading up to the general election in November.

New York State runs closed primaries, meaning a voter must be registered with a party to vote in that party's primary elections. For instance, only a registered Democrat can vote in a primary race between Democratic candidates. Winners of the primary elections will move on to the general election ballot on November 2.

How can I vote?

Voters registered with a political party can vote in that party's primaries at their designated polling place between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Voters can check their party affiliation and polling location on the New York State Board of Elections website.

Who will be on my ballot?

There are several key races happening across the eight counties of Western New York:

Erie County

Buffalo Mayor (D)

Byron Brown (I)

India Walton

LeCandice Durham

Erie County Sheriff (D)

Brian Gould

Myles Carter

Kimberly Beaty

Erie County Sheriff (R)

John Garcia

Karen Healy-Case

Hamburg Supervisor (D)

Bob Reynolds Jr.

Randall Hoak

Alden Supervisor (R)

Brett Sitzman

Dean Adamski

Alden Supervisor (C)

Walter Czechowski Jr.

Dean Adamski

Buffalo City Court Judge (D)

Diane Wray

Philip Dabney Jr.

Rebecca Town

Joseph Jarzembek

Cattaraugus County

Dayton Supervisor (R)

Mark Smith

Angie Mardino-Miller

Freedom Supervisor (R)

Dustin Bliss

Geoffrey Milks

Allegany County

Alma Supervisor (R)

Steve Dickerson Sr.

Tom Dannheim

Shawn Taylor

David Shields

Wyoming County

Castile Supervisor (R)

E. Joseph Gozelski

Eric Parker

Genesee County

Byron Supervisor (R)

Gerald Heins

Peter Yasses

Orleans County

Murray Supervisor (R)

Randall Bower

Joseph Sidonio

Niagara County

Niagara County Court Judge (D, R, C, W)

Michael Benedict

John Ottaviano Jr.

Royalton Supervisor (R)

Troy Barnes

John Syracuse

Newfane Supervisor (C)

Joel Maerten

Kathleen Saunder

Chautauqua County

Carroll Supervisor (R)

Russell Payne

Laura Smith

How will I know who won?

You can follow election results once they come in on Tuesday night here. 7 Eyewitness News will also be showing the results on air at the bottom of your screen.