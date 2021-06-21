Primary Day 2021 in Western New York: how to look up your polling place and key races

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday, June 22 is Primary Day in Western New York, a key day leading up to the general election in November.
New York State runs closed primaries, meaning a voter must be registered with a party to vote in that party's primary elections. For instance, only a registered Democrat can vote in a primary race between Democratic candidates. Winners of the primary elections will move on to the general election ballot on November 2.
How can I vote?
Voters registered with a political party can vote in that party's primaries at their designated polling place between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Voters can check their party affiliation and polling location on the New York State Board of Elections website.
Who will be on my ballot?
There are several key races happening across the eight counties of Western New York:
Erie County
Buffalo Mayor (D)
Byron Brown (I)
India Walton
LeCandice Durham
Erie County Sheriff (D)
Brian Gould
Myles Carter
Kimberly Beaty
Erie County Sheriff (R)
John Garcia
Karen Healy-Case
Hamburg Supervisor (D)
Bob Reynolds Jr.
Randall Hoak
Alden Supervisor (R)
Brett Sitzman
Dean Adamski
Alden Supervisor (C)
Walter Czechowski Jr.
Dean Adamski
Buffalo City Court Judge (D)
Diane Wray
Philip Dabney Jr.
Rebecca Town
Joseph Jarzembek
Cattaraugus County
Dayton Supervisor (R)
Mark Smith
Angie Mardino-Miller
Freedom Supervisor (R)
Dustin Bliss
Geoffrey Milks
Allegany County
Alma Supervisor (R)
Steve Dickerson Sr.
Tom Dannheim
Shawn Taylor
David Shields
Wyoming County
Castile Supervisor (R)
E. Joseph Gozelski
Eric Parker
Genesee County
Byron Supervisor (R)
Gerald Heins
Peter Yasses
Orleans County
Murray Supervisor (R)
Randall Bower
Joseph Sidonio
Niagara County
Niagara County Court Judge (D, R, C, W)
Michael Benedict
John Ottaviano Jr.
Royalton Supervisor (R)
Troy Barnes
John Syracuse
Newfane Supervisor (C)
Joel Maerten
Kathleen Saunder
Chautauqua County
Carroll Supervisor (R)
Russell Payne
Laura Smith
How will I know who won?
You can follow election results once they come in on Tuesday night here. 7 Eyewitness News will also be showing the results on air at the bottom of your screen.