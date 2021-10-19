New poll gives Hochul double-digit lead over fellow primary candidates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new poll shows Governor Kathy Hochul taking an early lead among democrats ahead of the June gubernatorial primary.

According to the Siena College poll, released Tuesday morning, Hochul leads her closest opponent by as much as 19 points in three potential primary scenarios.

The first scenario pits Hochul against former governor Andrew Cuomo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, Jumaane Williams and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Hochul led this poll with 31%, followed by Cuomo at 17% of the poll. James, Williams and de Blasio had 14%, 7% and 6% of the poll, respectively.

A second scenario excluded Cuomo, and Hochul still led with 39% of the poll; James had 20%, de Blasio 10% and Williams 8%.

The third scenario put Hochul head-to-head against James, in which Hochul led James 47-31%.

The Siena College poll also looked at Hochul's current favorability ratings among New Yorkers, showing that it has dropped over the last month from 42-17% to 42-26%.

The poll found between 27 and 42% of New Yorkers gave Hochul positive grades on five different issues.

The Siena College released this chart showing its findings: