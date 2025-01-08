'I think we're good': Canadians react to being called the 51st state by President-Elect Trump

FORT ERIE, ONTARIO (WKBW) — In Western New York, we're in a unique spot.
We're very close with our neighbors to the north in Canada, which President-Elect Donald Trump has been saying should become the 51st state.
"The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!"
So what do Canadians think about all this? I crossed the border to find out.
"I think it'd have pros and cons, it'd be interesting to see what'd happen, I think our taxes would go down compared to what we pay now," said Todd Ball of Fort Erie.
When asked about it on January 7, Trump said he would use economic force to make the union happen.
"Canada and America we're supposed to be neighbors and friends and that, but the tariffs that he wants to impose it's not gonna make it any better on us so it's almost like if you can't beat them join them kind of thing you know what I mean?"
"We can do the same. The other way around," said Susan Boles in response to the use of economic force.
She says in many ways, both countries are one with intermarriage and those with relatives living in both countries.
"I don't think that he's serious. I really don't. I think he's just trying to ruffle feathers," said Boles. "I don't think anything will change. I hope not."
"I never heard it but I'm good with it," said Mike Bilj of Ridgeway, Ontario. "They got lots of money in the US."
"It wouldn't happen. It's, it's absolutely ridiculous," said Tamara MacDonald, who's originally from Nova Scotia, but lives in Fort Erie. "I think we're good here in Canada. I think we're just fine on our own."
"I don't think it would be good because there's too much nonsense going on in the states to come over to here to Canada to make it one," said Barbara Wettlaufer, who's originally from Toronto.