Election Day 2023: What you need to know before going to the polls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday is Election Day and there are a number of local races to keep an eye on.

In Erie County, the biggest race is that for County Executive. Incumbent Mark Poloncarz is seeking an unprecedented fourth term in office. He's being challenged by Republican newcomer Chrissy Casilio. Poloncarz told our 7 News Analyst Bob McCarthy he believes he has demonstrated leadership ability in crises ranging from a pandemic to blizzards. But Casilio's campaign focuses on a number of recent issues within the county, most notably the influx of migrants from New York City. Also in Erie County, residents will be voting for County Legislators and Family Court Judges.

City of Buffalo residents will be voting for the people representing them in their common council district. Most towns and cities across Western New York will see candidates for local supervisors, mayors and board chairs.

There will also be two proposals on your ballot from the State of New York. You can find information on those here.

Polls open in New York at 6am and close at 9am.

You can find links to your local board of elections and their ballots below:

