Common Council President Darius Pridgen not seeking re-election

D.L. Webster
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jan 25, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After 12 years on the job, Common Council President Darius Pridgen says he is not seeking re-election.

"I still love the work and I feel privileged to have been able to do this work," said Pridgen.

He spoke to members of the media at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport before a flight. Everyone's been asking the same question, what's next?

"I don't know...I promise you this, I am not making this move in order to seek another office," said Pridgen.

He still has one year left in office, but says he will continue to be a Pastor at True Bethel Baptist Church.

"I am leaving every door and option open in my life," said Pridgen.

