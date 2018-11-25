BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) - It appears there will be an NLL season after the first two weeks were canceled a little over a week ago according to the Professional Lacrosse Players Association (PLPA.)

In a tweet early Saturday evening the PLPA announced the players have voted to approve the tentative agreement that was announced Friday evening.

#PLPA members have by majority vote ratified the tentatively approved deal reached by the PLPA & #NLL. We thank the Player Reps for their commitment & their fellow Players for supporting the Exec. Committee during these negotiations. Thanks fans for your support! #letsplaylax — PLPA (@PLPAlax) November 24, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: @PLPAlax announces players have ratified the collective bargaining agreement with the @NLL by a majority vote. Details on Lacrosse Now at 9 & 10pm ET on https://t.co/oJkK8CQ2nw and the free LSN app (get it here: https://t.co/QyCj6BaBwK) pic.twitter.com/y1clS9ypaB — Lax Sports Network (@LaxSportsNet) November 24, 2018

It is unclear when the season will start.

