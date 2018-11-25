BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) - It appears there will be an NLL season after the first two weeks were canceled a little over a week ago according to the Professional Lacrosse Players Association (PLPA.)
In a tweet early Saturday evening the PLPA announced the players have voted to approve the tentative agreement that was announced Friday evening.
