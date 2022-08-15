School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WCPO) — A school bus carrying 32 middle and high school students crashed into a home in College Corner, Indiana.

The crash happened Monday, around 7:45 a.m.

West College Corner Fire Chief Don Jackson said the bus driver was unconscious and taken to a hospital in Richmond Indiana.

None of the students were injured, Jackson said.

It is still unclear what caused the bus to crash.

Crews on the scene said it could take hours to move the bus.

College Corner is just west of Cincinnati, on the Ohio-Indiana border.

This story was originally reported on wcpo.com.