WNY Food 4 Paws is keeping food on tables and in bowls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The furry friends we often call family are at the forefront of minds at WNY Food 4 Paws. The organization held its kick-off event Wednesday morning at the St. Casimir's Church Food Pantry. Thomas Bisiorek, a disabled veteran, told 7 News this was great news.

"My little girls name is Candy," said Bisiorek. "She's a rescue dog. I live alone and she basically is my therapy dog. She keeps me active. Sometimes I needed somebody to talk to and she'll be there all the time."

A bond so tight it has even outlasted some rougher times. Bisiorek said there have been times when there wasn't enough money to keep food on the table or in the bowl.

"We have trouble paying our bills," said Bisiorek. "Sometimes it's just either pay your bills or feed yourselves. So, sometimes things get pretty tough."

Christine Bisiorek said many seniors have to give their own food to their pets when there isn't enough to go around.

"A lot of seniors take the food from what they should be eating and give it to their pets because they love their pets so much," said Bisiorek.

Food insecurity is why WNY Food 4 Paws working with local pantries to make pet food and supplies more accessible in Erie and Niagara Counties.

"I mean you go to the food store, the prices are incredible and that's why they come here," said Jackie Blachowski, President of Food 4 Paws. "They're forced to come here to get their staples. So they come for their cereals and whatever else, their can goods and stuff and while they're here of course they're asking about pet food."

Having a place to go when you need assistance is something Bisiorek said he thinks so many are in need of.

"I'd be lost without my dog," said Bisiorek. "I'd be lost. Like I said, it's great for anybody and everybody who needs a little help to come here."

Donation Barrel Locations:

Amherst

Northtown Kia

Northtown Mazda

Northtown Subaru

Cheektowaga

Barkology

Depew

Erie County Auto Bureau DMV

Hamburg

Sundance Kennels, Inc.

Kenmore

Dr. Diane Sutter

Lancaster

Premier Dog Sports & Event Center

North Tonawanda

Niagara County Auto Bureau DMV

Tonawanda

Brighton Eggert Animal Clinic & Pet Resort

Erie County Auto Bureau DMV