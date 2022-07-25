Watch Now
'WNY Food 4 Paws' to host kickoff event Wednesday ahead of initial collection phase

Dog food is shown in a pet store in Westfield, Ind., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In 2018, the FDA began investigating whether the increasing popularity of grain-free dog foods had led to a sudden rise in a potentially fatal heart disease in dogs. Four years later, the FDA has reached no conclusion, but the publicity surrounding the issue has shrunk the once-promising market for grain-free dog foods. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jul 25, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — WNY Food 4 Paws, a nonprofit created to support food pantries that provide pet food to families experiencing financial hardships, will host a kickoff event Wednesday ahead of its initial collection phase.

The event will be held at St. Casimir’s Church Food Pantry located at 1833 Clinton Street.

"WNY Food 4 Paws works directly with manufacturers, pet supply stores, grocery stores and community partners to acquire pet food and other pet supplies and redistributes to established food pantries and pet food pantries in Erie and Niagara Counties," a release says.

According to the non-profit, food insecurity is on the rise across the county and in our community and that extends to families in need of help feeding their pets.

The event on Wednesday will feature community partners that will host WNY Food 4 Paws donation barrels for the initial collection phase that is set to begin on July 27.

"Members of the public are encouraged to visit these locations and drop off donations of pet food, treats, and other essential pet supplies," a release says.

You can find the full list of donation barrel locations here.

“We are so appreciative of the willingness of our partners to host our collection barrels and encourage other businesses and partners to contact us to schedule placement. “We are also looking for direct donations of pet food and supplies from retailers or wholesalers."
- Jacqueline Blachowski, WNY Food 4 Paws President

You can contact the nonprofit at wnyfood4paws@gmail.com for more information or if you're interested in partnering.

