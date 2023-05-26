Where can you get the best prices for your Memorial Day cookout?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, a lot of people are planning cookouts with friends and family.
Katie tracks prices at a lot of stores, and she looked at the cost of five cookout staples at Tops, Wegmans and Dash's ahead of the weekend.
Here are the items she tracked:
- 3lb pack Sahlen's hot dogs
- 1lb 80/20 ground beef
- A watermelon
- Hot dog buns
- Hamburger buns
Here are the costs at the three stores:
Tops
- 3lb pack Sahlen's hot dogs - $10.99
- 1lb 80/20 ground beef - $2.99/lb (if you buy the 6lb mega pack)
- A watermelon - $3.99
- Hot dog buns - $1.99
- Hamburger buns - $1.99
Wegmans
- 3lb pack Sahlen's hot dogs - $11.99
- 1lb 80/20 ground beef - $4.49
- A watermelon - $5.99
- Hot dog buns - $1.29
- Hamburger buns - $1.29
Dash's
- 3lb pack Sahlen's hot dogs - $9.99
- 1lb 80/20 ground beef - $3.99
- A watermelon - $5.99
- Hot dog buns - $2.99
- Hamburger buns - $2.99
Obviously the stores have different deals, but if you can only go to one store - you'll get the best deal at Tops (if you're able to get the larger pack of meat.)
Here's the cost of getting all five items at each store:
Tops - $21.95.
Wegmans - $25.05
Dash's - $25.95