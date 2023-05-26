Watch Now
Where can you get the best prices for your Memorial Day cookout?

We know you're working to make ends meet - so Katie price tracked five items for a Memorial Day cookout from three WNY stores to compare costs.
Posted at 9:47 AM, May 26, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, a lot of people are planning cookouts with friends and family.

Katie tracks prices at a lot of stores, and she looked at the cost of five cookout staples at Tops, Wegmans and Dash's ahead of the weekend.

Here are the items she tracked:

  • 3lb pack Sahlen's hot dogs
  • 1lb 80/20 ground beef
  • A watermelon
  • Hot dog buns
  • Hamburger buns

Here are the costs at the three stores:
Tops

  • 3lb pack Sahlen's hot dogs - $10.99
  • 1lb 80/20 ground beef - $2.99/lb (if you buy the 6lb mega pack)
  • A watermelon - $3.99
  • Hot dog buns - $1.99
  • Hamburger buns - $1.99

Wegmans

  • 3lb pack Sahlen's hot dogs - $11.99
  • 1lb 80/20 ground beef - $4.49
  • A watermelon - $5.99
  • Hot dog buns - $1.29
  • Hamburger buns - $1.29

Dash's

  • 3lb pack Sahlen's hot dogs - $9.99
  • 1lb 80/20 ground beef - $3.99
  • A watermelon - $5.99
  • Hot dog buns - $2.99
  • Hamburger buns - $2.99

Obviously the stores have different deals, but if you can only go to one store - you'll get the best deal at Tops (if you're able to get the larger pack of meat.)
Here's the cost of getting all five items at each store:

Tops - $21.95.
Wegmans - $25.05
Dash's - $25.95

