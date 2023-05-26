Where can you get the best prices for your Memorial Day cookout?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, a lot of people are planning cookouts with friends and family.

Katie tracks prices at a lot of stores, and she looked at the cost of five cookout staples at Tops, Wegmans and Dash's ahead of the weekend.

Here are the items she tracked:



3lb pack Sahlen's hot dogs

1lb 80/20 ground beef

A watermelon

Hot dog buns

Hamburger buns

Here are the costs at the three stores:

Tops



3lb pack Sahlen's hot dogs - $10.99

1lb 80/20 ground beef - $2.99/lb (if you buy the 6lb mega pack)

A watermelon - $3.99

Hot dog buns - $1.99

Hamburger buns - $1.99

Wegmans



3lb pack Sahlen's hot dogs - $11.99

1lb 80/20 ground beef - $4.49

A watermelon - $5.99

Hot dog buns - $1.29

Hamburger buns - $1.29

Dash's



3lb pack Sahlen's hot dogs - $9.99

1lb 80/20 ground beef - $3.99

A watermelon - $5.99

Hot dog buns - $2.99

Hamburger buns - $2.99

Obviously the stores have different deals, but if you can only go to one store - you'll get the best deal at Tops (if you're able to get the larger pack of meat.)

Here's the cost of getting all five items at each store:

Tops - $21.95.

Wegmans - $25.05

Dash's - $25.95

