Where can you get the best deal on your Thanksgiving staples?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We know so many people are struggling to make ends meet this year, so we're price tracking some Thanksgiving staples at popular grocery stores.

We tracked the price of:



A frozen, 20-lb turkey

A box of stuffing

A can of cranberry sauce

Fresh green beans (2lbs)

Sweet potatoes (3lbs)

These are the price as of Wednesday, November 15th at the following stores:

Wegmans

$11.60 - turkey (.58/lb)

$1.25 - stuffing mix

$1.50 - cranberry sauce

$2.59/lb - fresh green beans

$.39/lb - sweet potatoes

Total = $20.70

Tops

$11.60 - turkey (*you do need to spend $30 to get the .58/lb deal)

$1.50 - stuffing mix

$2.19 - cranberry sauce

$2.79/lb - fresh green beans

$.58/lb - sweet potatoes

Total = $22.61

Walmart

$19.60 - turkey (.98/lb)

$.93 - stuffing mix

$1.98 - cranberry sauce

$1.63/lb - fresh green beans

$.72/lb - sweet potatoes

Total = $27.93

Aldi

$25.40 - turkey (1.27/lb)

$.75 - stuffing mix

$1.59 - cranberry sauce

$2.69/lb - fresh green beans

$.49/lb - sweet potatoes

Total = $34.59