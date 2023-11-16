Where can you get the best deal on your Thanksgiving staples?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We know so many people are struggling to make ends meet this year, so we're price tracking some Thanksgiving staples at popular grocery stores.
We tracked the price of:
- A frozen, 20-lb turkey
- A box of stuffing
- A can of cranberry sauce
- Fresh green beans (2lbs)
- Sweet potatoes (3lbs)
These are the price as of Wednesday, November 15th at the following stores:
Wegmans
$11.60 - turkey (.58/lb)
$1.25 - stuffing mix
$1.50 - cranberry sauce
$2.59/lb - fresh green beans
$.39/lb - sweet potatoes
Total = $20.70
Tops
$11.60 - turkey (*you do need to spend $30 to get the .58/lb deal)
$1.50 - stuffing mix
$2.19 - cranberry sauce
$2.79/lb - fresh green beans
$.58/lb - sweet potatoes
Total = $22.61
Walmart
$19.60 - turkey (.98/lb)
$.93 - stuffing mix
$1.98 - cranberry sauce
$1.63/lb - fresh green beans
$.72/lb - sweet potatoes
Total = $27.93
Aldi
$25.40 - turkey (1.27/lb)
$.75 - stuffing mix
$1.59 - cranberry sauce
$2.69/lb - fresh green beans
$.49/lb - sweet potatoes
Total = $34.59