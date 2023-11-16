Watch Now
Where can you get the best deal on your Thanksgiving staples?

This image taken on October 22, 2012 shows a detail of a gourmet Thanksgiving dinner with porcini soy turkey, asparagus and haricots verts with goat cheese and pine nuts and lemon-herb carrot tarts served on a table in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Posted at 11:07 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 11:07:36-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We know so many people are struggling to make ends meet this year, so we're price tracking some Thanksgiving staples at popular grocery stores.

We tracked the price of:

  • A frozen, 20-lb turkey
  • A box of stuffing
  • A can of cranberry sauce
  • Fresh green beans (2lbs)
  • Sweet potatoes (3lbs)

These are the price as of Wednesday, November 15th at the following stores:
Wegmans
$11.60 - turkey (.58/lb)
$1.25 - stuffing mix
$1.50 - cranberry sauce
$2.59/lb - fresh green beans
$.39/lb - sweet potatoes
Total = $20.70

Tops
$11.60 - turkey (*you do need to spend $30 to get the .58/lb deal)
$1.50 - stuffing mix

$2.19 - cranberry sauce

$2.79/lb - fresh green beans

$.58/lb - sweet potatoes

Total = $22.61

Walmart
$19.60 - turkey (.98/lb)

$.93 - stuffing mix

$1.98 - cranberry sauce

$1.63/lb - fresh green beans

$.72/lb - sweet potatoes

Total = $27.93

Aldi
$25.40 - turkey (1.27/lb)

$.75 - stuffing mix

$1.59 - cranberry sauce

$2.69/lb - fresh green beans

$.49/lb - sweet potatoes

Total = $34.59

