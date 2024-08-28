Where can you find the best prices when you go back-to-school shopping?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the kids get ready to go back to school, parents are headed to stores with lists of supplies they need. Our morning show crew picked five items to price track at four stores to try and find the best prices for parents, as well as the places that are one-stop-shops.

Here are the items they looked for:

WKBW Back to school supply list

Katie and Ed split up the stores they shopped at - here are the stores they price tracked.

WKBW Stores that we price tracked

Katie and Ed found the stores with the biggest selection were the big box stores - Target and Walmart. Katie found better prices at Walmart than Ed found at Target - but all the prices that they tracked were for in-store purchases. Some people told us they were able to find some better prices online, so you might want to double check if you have the time.

Here are the prices they found at each store:

WKBW In-store prices at Target