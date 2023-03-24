Urging state to provide free school meals for all students

SPRINGVILLE, NY (WKBW) — Free school meals for all students are the rallying cry across the state and right here in Western New York. Too many families are facing food insecurity with rising grocery prices, and some students have racked up meal debt at schools.

“Because I knew those students who were hungry — that weren't getting their lunch every day,” declared Lisa Chimera, deputy county executive, Erie County, retired Ken-Ton teacher.

Stories of food insecurity among students were shared on the stage of Springville Elementary Friday at what was dubbed a Universal Meals Rally.

Western New York educators and local leaders are calling on the governor to approve $280 million in the upcoming budget to make sure breakfast and lunch are provided for children across the state.

WKBW Lisa Chimera, deputy county executive, Erie County, retired Ken-Ton teacher.

“They were the students in my class who were unable to learn. They were the students in my class who were maybe even exhibiting some behavioral problems and they were the students in my class who struggled and it was heartbreaking,” Chimera remarked.

WKBW School lunch.

One in seven kids in New York State goes hungry, but in Western New York it's even higher, with one in five experiencing food insecurity.

Federal help that provided free meals to all students during the pandemic expired last June leaving more than 78,000 students in Western New York lost access to free school meals.

WKBW Jessica Shuster, board member, Springville-Griffith Institute.

“Free school meals for all could truly redefine public education as we know it for generations to come,” commented Jessica Shuster, board member, Springville-Griffith Institute.

But in the Springville-Griffith Institute School District school leaders already took matters into their own hands providing free meals until the end of the school year, but after that, they need Albany's help.

WKBW School lunch.

“We can't afford to do this in future years with school funding. Budgets are tight and we want to be able to provide this beyond just this year and we want every school district in New York State to be able to do this,” describes Chris Cerrone, school board president, Springville-Griffith Institute School District.

Laura Watson is the director of culinary services at Springville Schools. Watson explained how difficult it was before they started supplying free breakfast and lunch.

WKBW Laura Watson is the director of culinary services at Springville Schools

“Kids at all levels were skipping meals. They were hiding in classrooms at middle and high school or in the bathrooms. They couldn't afford to buy their meals, so they reached out to friends and their friends that they knew had that extra money could you please help,” Watson described.

Those who spoke said students who are not hungry perform better academically.

Niagara Falls City School Superintendent Mark Laurrie says his district is already eligible for free meals for all students. And since that started, the graduation rate jumped from 67 to 85 percent.

WKBW Niagara Falls City School Superintendent Mark Laurrie.

“But I believe it directly transcends to academic performance and success and the deeper data, I will tell you, is the difference in graduation rate between economically disadvantaged and economically advantaged students is now one percent — 85-percent graduation rate for economically advantage — economically disadvantaged are graduating at 84 percent,” noted Laurrie.

State Assemblyman Sean Ryan also appeared at the rally to support the funding.

“We're happy that the senate is fully on board. That the assembly is fully on board. If we are going to take these positions into negations with the governor to let her and her team know that hungry kids can't learn,” Ryan stated.

WKBW State Assemblyman Sean Ryan.

Ryan said he is confident it is affordable for the state.

“We could have fed every kid in New York State for almost a century on the money we gave Tesla,” replied Ryan.



