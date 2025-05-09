Watch Now
Price Tracker: Where you can get the cheapest grocery staples in WNY this week

Tracking prices May 4-10th
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Before you make the trip to the grocery store, I'm helping you avoid that high total at the register.

This week, I searched all the local grocery chains for these five pantry staples:

  • A gallon of 2% milk
  • A 12-oz box of cereal
  • One loaf of white bread
  • A dozen large eggs
  • One pound of chicken breast
Aldi has the cheapest milk, cereal and white bread this week. Walmart and Aldi both have the cheapest eggs. Wegmans has the cheapest price on chicken breast.

Here's the breakdown of the price of each item at Aldi, Walmart, Tops, Wegmans and Target.

Milk:

Cereal:

White Bread:

Eggs:

Chicken Breast:

