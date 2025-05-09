Price Tracker: Where you can get the cheapest grocery staples in WNY this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Before you make the trip to the grocery store, I'm helping you avoid that high total at the register.

If you're not loyal to one store and you're hoping to find the best deal in town, I've got you covered.

This week, I searched all the local grocery chains for these five pantry staples:



A gallon of 2% milk

A 12-oz box of cereal

One loaf of white bread

A dozen large eggs

One pound of chicken breast



Taylor Epps Best prices at grocery staples May 4-10

Aldi has the cheapest milk, cereal and white bread this week. Walmart and Aldi both have the cheapest eggs. Wegmans has the cheapest price on chicken breast.

Here's the breakdown of the price of each item at Aldi, Walmart, Tops, Wegmans and Target.

Milk:

Taylor Epps Milk Prices May 4-10



Cereal:

Taylor Epps Cereal Prices May 4-10



White Bread:

Taylor Epps White bread prices May 4-10



Eggs:

Taylor Epps Egg prices May 4-10



Chicken Breast: