Price tracker: Where you can buy a dozen eggs for under $4 in WNY this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Experts worried that demand during Easter and Passover would drive egg prices up, but that's not happening here in WNY.

We track egg prices for you every week, and the trend is still headed downward.

So here's what prices look like at grocery stores:

Taylor Epps Price Tracker April 23 eggs



Aldi and Walmart have the cheapest prices across the board and are down 50 cents from last week.

The Kreher Family Farms brand has consistently had the lowest price, they're available at some Tops locations, like the one on Niagara Street.

Here's the breakdown of how prices have fluctuated since mid-March.