Last-minute Mother's Day deals: Where you can find a bouquet for mom for under $35

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're stumped on a gift for the mother figure in your life, a bouquet of flowers always does the trick. Here's where you can find the best flower deals in WNY.

Walmart

You can probably get the cheapest deals here, starting at $5.

Sunflowers, carnations, roses, lilies, you can get bunches of all of those for $4.97.

Taylor Epps Flower options at Walmart for Mother's Day



If mom has a green thumb, this gardening kit is $15, you can pick it up same day at the Amherst Supercenter.

Target

Flower options start at $7 and you can get same-day delivery.

Taylor Epps Mother's Day options at Target



They've got tulips, bouquets of hydrangeas and roses for $15. There's one bouquet that comes in a cute mug for $10.

Maureen's Buffalo Wholesale Flower Market

Let's shop local.

You can get a nice hanging basket at Maureen's for $30.

They also have specialty flowers in vibrant colors with glitter available to buy and pick up.

They're open 9-5:30 pm on weekdays and 9-1:30 pm on Saturday.

Piccirillo's Florist in Niagara Falls

They've got plenty of options on their website. You can get a rose in a globe for $22.

Taylor Epps Flowers for Mother's Day at Piccirillo's



Okay, this one is over $35, but still an affordable, local option.

Hager's Flowers and Gifts in Gowanda

Another local option for you with lots of Mother's Day selections on the website.

Taylor Epps Mother's Day options at Hager's in Gowanda



These are some of the cheapest local prices we could find, with baskets including a balloon going for $35.