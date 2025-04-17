Watch Now
Last-minute Easter gift deals: Helping you fill your basket for a good price

If you haven't filled the baskets yet, don't worry, we did some price tracking for you so you can do it and save some cash.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you haven't filled the baskets yet, don't worry, we did some price tracking for you so you can do it and save some cash.

Target has same-day delivery right now for their Easter deals, you have until Sunday.

They have everything broken down by age, or you can shop item by item.

Walmart also has an Easter shopping section with some good essentials.

We price track for you every week, so stay tuned for more deals.

