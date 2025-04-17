Last-minute Easter gift deals: Helping you fill your basket for a good price

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you haven't filled the baskets yet, don't worry, we did some price tracking for you so you can do it and save some cash.
Target has same-day delivery right now for their Easter deals, you have until Sunday.
They have everything broken down by age, or you can shop item by item.
- You can get a basket for $0.75. Candy ranges from $1 to- $5, there's a Russell Stover chocolate bunny for $2.69
- For toys, you can go for a Hot Wheels set at $1.99, a bunny bubble maker for $5 or a Squishmallow slime set for $9.99
- And then for the hunt, the 12 count plastic eggs are on sale for $0.75
Walmart also has an Easter shopping section with some good essentials.
- You can get a basket for $1.24, Brach's jelly beans are $1.64, and Whoppers mini robin eggs are $1
- If you still need to buy outfits, this dress for girls is $15, and this matching shirt for toddler boys runs $9
We price track for you every week, so stay tuned for more deals.