How to plan a low-cost trip to the Erie County Fair for your family

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're planning a trip to the Erie County Fair this year but you're on a budget, 7 News anchor/reporter Katie Morse has some ways to save. From taking advantage of different deal days to bringing things with you, there are some cost-effective ways to navigate the fair this year.

Saving on food at the Erie County Fair



Pack a picnic

Did you know you can pack a picnic and even bring a cooler into the fair? The only items you can't bring are alcohol, glass bottles and grills. Fair organizers say there are plenty of places to sit and eat with your family, and they see lots of people doing it every day. Check out cost-effective spots to eat

If you do decide to eat at the fair, organizers suggest checking out Buckaroos - especially if you're buying for kids. The food stand near Circus Land has items specifically designed for young fair-goers, which are smaller portions and lower costs. Many things cost between $2.00 - $4.00, and they offer things like french fries, cheeseburgers and grilled cheese. Split entrees from food stands

Organizers say a lot of the time people don't realize just how large some of the fair the portions are. Make sure you check that out ahead of time, because you might be able to split some entrees among your family members. Print out coupons

There are coupons available on the fair website for different food vendors and shops. You can check out the link and print them here.

Saving on fair admission and fun

