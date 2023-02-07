Greenlight Networks internet services to be available in City of North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Greenlight Networks announced it is bringing its fiber optic internet network to the City of North Tonawanda with services available as soon as August 2023.

Greenlight said it will invest around $12.5 million in network and infrastructure build-outs. It will focus on the Spaulding, Gilmore, Ironton, Warner and Rosebrock neighborhoods to begin initial construction.

“I am pleased to welcome Greenlight Networks to North Tonawanda, and it is wonderful to know our residents will soon have more access and choice when it comes to reliable, high-speed fiber Internet services. Greenlight’s multi-million-dollar investment is going to make a real difference here and will impact our communities in a very positive way, especially for those working remotely, virtual learning, streaming content or video conferences that just need more reliable and affordable services.” - North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec

Greenlight is currently available in portions of Buffalo and Cheektowaga. You can find more information on if Greenlight is in your neighborhood here.

7 News' Katie Morse is working to help your family make ends meet and looked into the cost of internet services from Greenlight, Spectrum and Verizon.

You can get one gig internet from Greenlight for $75 a month, from Spectrum for about $90 a month and from Verizon Fios for about $90 a month.

For two gig internet — it's $100 dollars a month from Greenlight, Spectrum doesn't offer it and it's about $120 from Verizon.