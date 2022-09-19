Gas prices drop another 11 cents in New York State; still 50 cents higher than a year ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices are continuing to drop in New York State, after spending much of the summer above the $4 mark.

As of September 19, according to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.78 in New York, down 11 cents from September 12.

Prices in Buffalo remain higher— and slower to fall. Western New York drivers are seeing an average price of $3.89 at the pump on Monday, down eight cents from last week.

Here's a look at the average prices across cities in Western, Central and Upstate New York:



Batavia - $3.92 (down 13 cents from last week)

Buffalo - $3.89 (down 8 cents from last week)

Elmira - $3.69 (down 12 cents from last week)

Ithaca - $3.93 (down 11 cents from last week)

Rochester - $3.91 (down 12 cents from last week)

Rome - $3.92 (down 13 cents from last week)

Syracuse - $3.86 (down 11 cents from last week)

Watertown - $3.92 (down 15 cents from last week)

Prices across the state remain about 50 cents higher than they were this time last year, when the average cost per gallon was $3.28.

New York State also remains above the national average, currently at $3.68.