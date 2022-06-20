FeedMore WNY navigating around high gas prices

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — You might not be thinking about the effects spiking gas prices are having on a non-profit organization like FeedMore WNY.

Checking in with @feedmorewny dealing with spiking gas prices as it serves so many in need. Catherine Shick: “Our gas prices have gone up 160% and our diesel — 190%.”⁰@WKBW #gasprices pic.twitter.com/GNHf343CSd — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) June 20, 2022

“So certainly here at FeedMore WNY, we're feeling the pinch as well,” stated Catherine Shick, public relations manager, FeedMore WNY.

The organization relies on transportation to get meals to people in need across four counties, Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua.

WKBW Catherine Shick, public relations manager, FeedMore WNY.

“Compared to last year our gas prices have gone up 160% and our diesel has actually gone up 190%,” explained Shick.

FeedMore WNY also counts on many volunteers who use their own vehicles to help deliver those meals.

WKBW FeedMore WNY.

“We always try to pair our volunteers with routes close to where they live or work — they're trying to cut down on long-term mileage that way,” noted Shick.

Along with specially calculated routes, Shick says some volunteers team up to share the gas burden when they volunteer.

WKBW Inside FeedMore WNY.

“Where one person drives one week — one person drives the next week, but the vast majority of people we talk to do say that they're always going to try to volunteer for as long they can because they so firmly believe in the mission and they find it to be such a rewarding experience,” described Shick. “If you are eligible ages 55 and up — you can participate in the retired senior volunteer program through Erie County and Niagara County where we have our meal delivery services and you can get a mileage reimbursement through that as well."

Other volunteers also drive to FeedMore's distribution center on Holt Street in Buffalo to help. Those volunteers sort out items from Tuesday through Saturday.

WKBW Items will be sorted by volunteers.

“We are always going to do whatever we can to continue to support the community no matter what — we will work tirelessly to make sure everyone has nutritious meals on their table in their time of need,” declared Shick.

FeedMore says it's the biggest need is for drivers for the home-delivered meals. You can click here to go to FeedMore's website to learn more.

