Egg prices trending down in WNY, where you can find the cheapest dozen this week

Western New York is bucking the trend when it comes to egg prices.
The national average price for a dozen eggs is $6.23. You can buy a dozen in Buffalo for $3.19.

Egg prices didn't start to fall until mid-March, meaning the national average price for March may not have had enough time to drop. Plus, there's added demand for Easter.

Here's what prices look like at stores in WNY this week.

Egg prices in WNY on April 16
The Kreher Family Farms brand has consistently had the lowest price, they're available at some Tops locations, like Niagara Street.

We've been tracking the price of eggs at Tops, Wegmans, Aldi, Walmart and Target for weeks.

Here's the breakdown:

