'Educating the community for free': Financial Empowerment Workshop happening in Buffalo on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — How do you feel about your finances? It's a question that can stress a lot of us out.

There's an event happening in Buffalo aimed at making you feel more comfortable with money and helping you plan for the future.

"We cover everything in this workshop," said Romanda Gibson-Stevenson, Vice President, Community Manager with JP Morgan Chase. "We're educating the community for free, it's gonna be a great experience."

The Financial Empowerment Workshop is an all-day event, in partnership with JP Morgan Chase and Say Yes Buffalo, to bring financial literacy to the community.

They plan to cover it all from budgeting and saving to credit and home ownership.

Say Yes Buffalo Financial Empowerment Summit Flyer



"Just like you would go to the doctor to make sure that you have your physical health together, we want to make sure you have your financial health together too. Because financial health is something that causes a lot of stress on people if they don't have their financial affairs in order," said Gibson-Stevenson.

This partnership started when a group of young men expressed a desire to learn more about money management.

"It's the idea of what are you doing for yourself now to put yourself in a better position financially," asked Daniel Robertson, Director of the Boys and Men of Color Initiative at Say Yes Buffalo. "And what are you gonna do for your sons, your daughters, the people who are coming after you, that whole idea of generational wealth building? And making sure the money you are making now, you're making smart decisions with it."

The event is free to attend from 8:30 am to 5 pm at the Northland Workforce Training Center. There will be food. To pre-register, click here.