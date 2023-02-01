Double Up Bucks program allows SNAP users to double dollars spent on produce

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A program in New York State allows SNAP recipients to double their produce dollars - and many people aren't taking advantage of it.

Farmers markets and stores like the Lexington Co-op off the the "Double Up Food Bucks" program, which helps low-income families put healthy food on the table. The program matches SNAP dollars spent on fresh produce up to a certain amount.

The Lexington Co-op is one of the spots where the program operates.

Starting Feb. 1, the co-op is relaunching the Double Up Food Bucks to an earn-and-redeem model. What that means is you can buy produce at the market, and get your spending money matched dollar for dollar, up to $20 per day. You then a have up to a year to redeem that money. The money can be used on fresh produce - including some partially-prepped foods like cut fruits and vegetables.

You can apply for the Double Up Food Bucks program here.

The Field and Fork Network helps run the program. In Erie, Niagara, Chatauqua, Allegany and Cattaraugus counties, there are about 200,000 people who get SNAP benefits, but only about 29,000 of them take advantage of the Double Up Bucks program.

Field and Fork's Nichole Borchard told 7 News the benefits the program offers are really crucial now.

"Inflation is hitting us, food costs are at the highest they've ever been. This program helps people stretch their food budgets but also not have to make a choice between feeding their family and feeding their family nutritious foods," she said.

Double Up Food Bucks Eligible Items:

