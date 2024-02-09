Dinner for two for $30 - and other WNY Valentine's Day deals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for a Valentine's Day deal this year, we've got you covered. A number of spots across WNY are offering deals on meals that you can pick up and cook at home. Grab one for you an a partner - or just for you!

Camillo's Sloan Super Market has been offering a Valentine's Day deal for decades. This year the store is offering two deals - one for $30, and another for $100.

Here's a look at what you get for each:

Camillo's Sloan Super Market Valentine's Day dinner for 2

Camillo's Sloan Super Market Second Valentine's Day deal

In the northtowns, Pellicano's Marketplace in North Tonawanda sold out of the initial Valentine's Day deal - but put together another for us to share with viewers. You need to order the $60 deal ahead - and you can go on their Facebook page to order.

WKBW Pellicano's Valentine's Day deal



Federal Meats has a number of locations across WNY. This week, they have a surf and turf deal for $65 where you can have your choice of beef. Here's the deal the store is offering.