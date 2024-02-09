Watch Now
Dinner for two for $30 - and other WNY Valentine's Day deals

Valentine's Day dinner from Camillo's Sloan Market
Posted at 6:44 AM, Feb 09, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for a Valentine's Day deal this year, we've got you covered. A number of spots across WNY are offering deals on meals that you can pick up and cook at home. Grab one for you an a partner - or just for you!

Camillo's Sloan Super Market has been offering a Valentine's Day deal for decades. This year the store is offering two deals - one for $30, and another for $100.

Here's a look at what you get for each:

In the northtowns, Pellicano's Marketplace in North Tonawanda sold out of the initial Valentine's Day deal - but put together another for us to share with viewers. You need to order the $60 deal ahead - and you can go on their Facebook page to order.

Federal Meats has a number of locations across WNY. This week, they have a surf and turf deal for $65 where you can have your choice of beef. Here's the deal the store is offering.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
