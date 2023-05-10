Career conversations: How do you ask for a raise? Can I negotiate my salary if I'm a recent grad?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New consumer price data is expected to be released today, and experts say it'll likely show U.S. inflation remained "stubbornly high" in April.

With the cost of so many things going up, we spoke with a career counselor to talk about some of the best ways to advance your career, and how to ask for a raise.

Cathy Lanzalaco is the CEO of Inspire Careers LLC, and helped answer some often-asked career questions.

Q: How do I ask my boss for a raise?

A: Do your homework! Before you meet with your boss, go through your performance appraisals and feedback you've gotten from business partners and vendors. When you talk to your boss, talk metrics.

"Really get your numbers in order before you go into your boss's office and ask for a raise. If you go into your boss's office and make a presentation showing this is the value I offer above and beyond what I'm being paid - this is how I'm making your money, this is how I'm saving you money," explained Lanzalaco.

Q: What should I be doing even if I'm not currently looking for a job?

A: Update your resume! It's important to have a resume ready to go, and to keep it as current as possible. Also, Lanzalaco says you should focus on your LinkedIn profile. Here's her suggestion for your profile:

"Kind of consider it a digital resume," she explained. "And LinkedIn is driven by keywords. So understand your industry. Understand what recruiters may be searching for.

Lanzalaco also says you've got to nurture your network - and not just the network you have on LinkedIn. She says it's equally important to keep networking with people you've met different events, because you never know where an opportunity might come from

Q: I'm a recent college grad. Do I have to take the first job/first offer I get?

A: No! Lanzalaco says recent college grads might not have work experience - but they have plenty of value! She suggests they highlight the skills they have, and show employers how they would translate in the workplace. She also says they can negotiate for things like their salary, and shouldn't feel like they have to take the first offer, because that first job helps set you up for the future.

"Think about this," she said. "If you're a new grad coming out making $50,000 - if you're able to find a job that makes $55,000 versus that $50,000 - think about that over the course of 40 years. And every time you get a raise and a different position you'll be aiming for that number and higher and higher."

She also reminds college students to consider everything that comes along with a job offer - including the possibility of a pension, and what kind of insurance the company offers. If you want to learn more about resources Lanzalaco offers, you can visit her website here.