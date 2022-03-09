AAA: gas price record high continues increasing in WNY, statewide and nationally

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices at the local, state and national levels have all broken records once again as gas and oil prices continue surging.

According to AAA, gas prices in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls region jumped another $0.07 Wednesday morning to $4.37 for a gallon of regular gas. It's a similar story around the state, where the average is up $0.06 to $4.43 per gallon. Nationwide, gas costs $4.25 per gallon on average — an eight-cent jump from Tuesday's record-breaking $4.17 price.

Prices are expected to continue surging in the wake of the White House announcing a ban on imports of Russian oil. Oil prices are over $120 per barrel.

AAA says to save on gas, you should consider mapping out your drive, avoid peak travel times like rush hour as much as possible and combine your errands into one trip. You can find more fuel conservation tricks here.