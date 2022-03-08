AAA: Gas prices now at record high nationwide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Filling up your gas tank will cost you more than ever before. Overnight, gas prices hit a record high, according to AAA.

The national average price for a regular gallon of gas jumped to $4.17 — up seven cents from the previous record of $4.10 set in the summer of 2008.

In Western New York, the average price you can expect to see is now $4.30 per gallon; it jumped nine cents from Monday to Tuesday in the Buffalo-Niagara region, according to AAA's gas price tracker.

The previous record for the region was set in July 2008, when gas cost $4.27 at its highest. Statewide, prices are currently $4.37 per gallon, more than 10 cents higher than the 2008 record.

Lawmakers are considering suspending gas taxes at both the state and federal levels.

In a press conference in Rochester on Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul said she wants to wait to see if suspending the state gas tax will make a difference for consumers.

"There are options, however, we don't have any guarantee that if you suspend the 10-cent per gallon tax on gas that it's going to result in lower gas because it's gonna keep going up," Governor Hochul said. "This is out of control of the station, it's a matter of supply."