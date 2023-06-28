Zeneta Everhart declares victory in Democratic primary for Masten District Common Council seat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Zeneta Everhart has declared victory in the Democratic primary for the Masten District Common Council seat. The seat was left vacant after Ulysses Wingo's departure.

According to unofficial results from the Erie County Board of Elections website, around 11 p.m. with 100% of the precincts reporting, Everhart won with 67% of the vote (1,525) over India Walton with 32% of the vote (741). Around the same time Everhart declared victory, Walton conceded the race.

“I’m doing this for my community. I’m doing this for Zaire.”



Zeneta Everhart makes her victory speech as Buffalo’s new Masten District Councilwoman.



“We will transform this community, this is about us.” @WKBW @ms_everhart pic.twitter.com/5caYHaIgEH — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) June 28, 2023

Everhart, the mother of Buffalo mass shooting survivor Zaire Goodman, a longtime Masten District resident and Director of Diversity & Inclusion with New York State Senator Tim Kennedy announced her decision to run for the seat in February.

During the press conference announcing her candidacy, she said "When 5/14 happened the issues that I get paid to deal with were at my door, and that was a sign that I had to get more involved and be the face of my community."