'You're not alone': Mind Over Miles 24-hour run challenge

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— When Max Montante and Nick Ennis heard one too many stories of lives lost to mental health struggles, they knew they had to act.

“We were hearing about too many people losing their battle with mental health, and we got sick of it,” Montante said. “We decided we wanted to do something to change that.”

That “something” became the Mind Over Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health through endurance events and open conversation.

This weekend, they’ll host their second annual Mind Over Miles challenge at Delaware Park: a 24-hour run, walk, bike, or rollerblade where participants are invited to go any distance, any pace.

“It’s sort of this silent killer,” Ennis said. “People struggle to find a community or support group. We want to be that backbone. We want to show people the power of the mind and of seeking discomfort.”

Ennis and Montante, both triathletes and Ironman competitors, believe there’s growth in physical challenge and that embracing discomfort can unlock healing.

The foundation especially wants to normalize conversations about mental health among young men, something their team says is long overdue

“There are people who care about you tremendously,” Ennis said. “There’s just not always a space to talk. We’re trying to create that space.”

As the miles add up this weekend, so does the mission: You are not alone.

For more on how to get involved or donate, visit The Mind Over Miles website.