BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the fifth straight year, the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres have teamed up to organize Give 716, a day of giving back to more than 570 Western New York Charities.

New this year, anyone who donates $50 or more on Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. will get a Bills, Sabres or Buffalo Bandits pennant and be entered to win one of 10 golden ticket experiences. Those range from a tour of the new Highmark Stadium, being in the Sabres team photo or being on the field for the Bandits championship banner raising.

Your guide to Give 716 Day, Buffalo Bills and Sabres team up to make a difference in the community

Starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the first 100 donors of $1,000 or more will win a Josh Allen signed jersey. Then at 9 p.m., Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott and his wife Jamie will match $20,000 in donations.

"We know the uncertainty that our nonprofits face," said Michelle Roberts, Buffalo Bills Vice President of Community Impact. "We're really hopeful that we can help many of those that have had their funding cuts to raise some additional funds."

"Both organizations are well aware of how well we've been supported for more than 50 years," said Rich Jureller, Buffalo Sabres Vice President of Community Relations. "This is Buffalo, and there's a great sense of community here."

The goal is to raise more than $1.1 million this year, which is what has been raised in previous years.

The Bills and Sabres are each contributing $75,000 to the campaign, which includes $50,000 from each of the organization's foundations.

Give 716 started as an online philanthropic movement during the COVID pandemic to step in when charity events were canceled.

7 News is also doing its part on 716 Day to make a difference in the community. This year, 7WKBW is collaborating with Habitat for Humanity Buffalo and the Scripps Howard Fund to help raise awareness and donations that will help our neighbors in need build homes. You can find more information here.