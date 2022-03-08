Youngstown man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge in connection to fatal crash in June 2021

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Youngstown man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection to a fatal crash in June 2021.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced 29-year-old Patrick Pardee pleaded guilty in Niagara County Court Tuesday to one count of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree.

Pardee crashed his truck into a tree off Lewiston Road near Riverdale Cemetery on June 18, 2021. The passenger in the vehicle, 32-year-old Matthew Maines, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The district attorney's office said Pardee admitted to driving while under the influence of drugs and causing the crash. A release says a lab analysis indicated the drugs were cocaine and fentanyl.

Pardee is set to return to court for sentencing May 16 and faces up to seven years in jail. He was taken into custody in lieu of bail pending sentencing.