32-year-old Youngstown man killed in crash in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lewiston police say a 32-year-old man is dead following a crash on Lewiston Road, Friday night.

According to police, a driver crashed his car into a tree off Lewiston Road near Riverdale Cemetery.

Investigators say the passenger in the vehicle, Matthew Maines of Youngstown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 28-year-old Patrick Pardee of Youngstown was transported to Erie County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.