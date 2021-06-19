32-year-old Youngstown man killed in crash in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lewiston police say a 32-year-old man is dead following a crash on Lewiston Road, Friday night.
According to police, a driver crashed his car into a tree off Lewiston Road near Riverdale Cemetery.
Investigators say the passenger in the vehicle, Matthew Maines of Youngstown was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, 28-year-old Patrick Pardee of Youngstown was transported to Erie County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.