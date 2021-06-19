Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

32-year-old Youngstown man killed in crash in Lewiston

items.[0].image.alt
NC News Service
Fatal crash in Lewiston
Lewiston Fatal Crash
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 10:28:30-04

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lewiston police say a 32-year-old man is dead following a crash on Lewiston Road, Friday night.

According to police, a driver crashed his car into a tree off Lewiston Road near Riverdale Cemetery.

Investigators say the passenger in the vehicle, Matthew Maines of Youngstown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 28-year-old Patrick Pardee of Youngstown was transported to Erie County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong