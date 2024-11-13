Young girl stabbed at Red Roof Inn in Amherst

Watch Now
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A young girl is recovering at Oishei Children's Hospital after Amherst Police say she was stabbed at a hotel Tuesday evening.

Amherst Police responded to a reported fight involving a knife at the Red Roof Inn on Flint Road.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a young girl had been stabbed and two adults were injured.

The young girl was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital and is expected to be okay. The two adults, a 32-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, were evaluated at the hotel.

Anghely N. Llamozas-Perez, who's living at the hotel, was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

