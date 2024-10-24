Asylum seekers living in Western New York hotels are being told to leave by December 31

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Asylum seekers who are living in a hotel in Western New York or anywhere upstate have been notified that they must leave by December 31, 2024.

There are at least three hotels in the Western New York region that are housing migrants. Erie County says any individuals or families in those hotels who have not received a permanent community placement by December 31 will be transported back to New York City.

WATCH: Police investigating incident involving asylum seekers at Quality Inn in Cheektowaga Police investigating incident involving asylum seekers at Quality Inn in Cheektowaga ALSO: 7 News got a small glimpse into the life of the children of asylum-seeker families who have been living in hotels in the Buffalo area. ‘Children don't have a choice in migration ever’: Helping children of asylum seekers

December 31 is the final day of New York City's contract with DocGo. DocGo is the company that New York City contracted to facilitate care to asylum seekers across the state.

7 News reached out to DocGo and received the following statement:

"Based on direction from the city, graduates of the program are either transitioned into other state or local supportive housing programs based on eligibility and capacity; reconnected with friends and family with the City of New York covering the cost of travel; or returned to the Arrival Center in New York City."

7 News has also reached out to the New York City Mayor's office and is waiting to hear back.