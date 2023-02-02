You will get a real "charge" of this year's Buffalo Auto Show

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Paul Stasiak says that this year's Buffalo Auto Show is about transition "It's just different. You know we went from the mini vans, to the SUV to the pick-up trucks. Now we're going from gas to hybrid, from hybrid to EV so it's a transitional show."

Paul is President of Niagara Frontier Auto Dealer Association. He says he'll be doing "a little bit of everything" during the show's four day run. He adds "The show is about education now, it's not just getting in a car and finding a color."

The "Energy Zone" is back for the third year. That's an area where visitors can check out the latest electric cars and find some valuable information about charging stations.

Pauls says "Electric golf carts go for 11 thousand dollars. Electric bikes go for 800 dollars. There is something you can drive out of here from 800 dollars to half a million."

New York State officials are on hand to answer questions about electric vehicle rebates, discounts and plans for electric car infrastructure.

The show runs through Sunday at the Buffalo convention center. There is more information at the Buffalo Auto Show website.