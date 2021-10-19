'You took a part of our heart, our soul': Family of Marquita Mull devastated, left with unanswered questions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The family of a woman who was found dead, after going missing for months is still searching for answers.

Fifty-year-old Marquita Mull's body was found, in Chautauqua County, in an area she had no known connections to. Earlier this month, sheriff's office had identified Mull after she found off the "Rails to Trails" path in Portland, New York.

Her younger sister, Wendy Mull, told 7ABC she is heartbroken and believes someone is responsible for her sister's death. Her family said they still do not know why she was in Chautauqua County or what happened to her, leading up to her death.

"You took a part of our heart, our soul, when you took that girl," Wendy Mull said.

Courtesy: Wendy Mull (Marquita's sister)

Her loved ones are still trying to wrap their heads around the news of her death.

"What happened to her is horrific for us," Mull said. "I believe she was dumped there. She probably was killed here[Buffalo]."

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office deputies said a hiker found human remains just feet away from her body.

Mull's sister said she does not know the friends her sister kept around, but hopes anyone who knows something will come forward.

Mull said, "What could she have done so bad for somebody to kill her and dump her like that? What- she probably was trying to get away or knew she was in a situation she didn't want to be in, but they didn't have to throw her away like that."

She said the mother of three, was joyful and always tried to help others who were struggling, even though she had struggles of her own.

"Marquita was a light. She was a great person. Even though she had a mental illness, she still tried to help people. She still fed the people at the homeless shelters and stuff. She still took time to go out into the library. She was volunteering at path. She was going out on community places and doing community work and stuff like that," she said. "Don't judge her by her depression, when she did act out, when she did have problems, when she didn't know how to control it, because depression is a mean thing."

Mull said they can not yet have a funeral since the investigation is ongoing, but she is grateful for law enforcement who are involved.

"I just want to thank them from the bottom of my heart because me, Mary Williams have tried so hard to find her a bring her home and this was the result of bringing her home, so now I just want justice for Marquita because she was no threat to whoever did this to her," she said.

7ABC reached out to Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone who said the office is continuing to work alongside the buffalo police department, and have no updates yet.