Two sets of human remains found in Chautauqua County

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are trying to identify two sets of human remains, found just a day apart in the same general area of Chautauqua County.

Sheriff's deputies say both sets of remains were found along a trail off Woleben Road in Portland, one on Sunday, and then one on Monday.

Investigators say the first set of remains likely belong to a woman.

Forensic experts will try and use DNA and dental records to try and make a positive identification.

The second set of remains were found during the investigation into the first set.

Forensic anthropologists are studying them further, to try and determine other details, like the sex of the person.

Police are also looking into missing persons cases that are unsolved.

Specifically, they are looking at 3 cases.

Patricia Laemmerhirt who went missing in 1976, along with two more recent cases, Lori Bova who disappeared in 1997, and Corrie Anderson who was reported missing in 2008.