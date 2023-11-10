'You really have to pay attention on the roads': AAA warns of uptick in animal-related crashes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Deer season is here, and AAA of Western and Central New York is urging drivers to buck up and watch for animals on the roads.

"We're trying to remind drivers here at AAA that you really have to pay attention on the roads," said Elizabeth Carey, Director of Public Relations. "Especially at dawn and at dusk, when deer and animal activity is most common on the roads, but actually at all times, put the phone down and pay attention to the road in front of you."

Michael Probst/AP AAA of Western and Central New York reports that on average an animal-related crash involving a vehicle happens once every 15 minutes in New York State

AAA analyzed New York crash data and found that in 2022 New York State reported 36,743 animal-related crashes state-wide. That number was a 7% increase from 2021 and the equivalent of an animal-related crash every 15 minutes.

With that in mind, AAA is offering the following tips for drivers:

1. Scan the road. Especially the shoulders of the road in front of you. Deer may dash out from the shoulder or wooded areas adjacent to the road. They often travel in herds.

2. Follow the speed limit. Keeping your speed down will give you more time to respond to unexpected wildlife movements.

3. Can’t avoid a collision? Apply the brakes firmly and remain in your lane. Swerving sharply to avoid an animal can often cause a more serious crash.

Last year Erie County ranked in the Top 10 in the state for animal-related crashes, but it's an issue everywhere.

Just this week The Niagara County Sheriff's Office alerted the community of an uptick in vehicle versus deer collisions.

In Lockport, the family-operated D&R Collision on Transit Road knows deer-related crashes well.

Lou Chilelli D&R Collision on Transit Road in Lockport says it services between three and seven cars each week that were involved in deer-related crashes

Lou Chilleli Diane Brunetta has co-owned D&R Collision in Lockport for the last seven years. She says right now is their "busy season" when it comes to servicing with deer-related crashes.

"This is the start of our busy season," said Diane Brunetta, who has owned and operated the "mom and pop" collision shop for the last 7 years with her husband, "Generally we take in anywhere between 3 to 7 a week,"

Incidents that can cause personal injury, and be a big hit to your wallet.

'So generally it varies between $700 and it could go up to $7,000, $8,000 to $10,000," said Brunetta, "I had one last week that was just a fender, and the front bumper area, but it ended up being $4,000,"

An added incentive to be diligent on the road.

"Make sure you are paying attention on the road and you're scanning the car in the road in front of you for any deer coming out," said Carey.