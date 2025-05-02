You could be in the new Buffalo Bills Hallmark Christmas movie coming out later this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBVW) — Earlier this year, it was announced that the Buffalo Bills, NFL, Skydance Sports and Hallmark Media were working on "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story."
The new, original movie is expected to premiere later this year during the Hallmark Channel's 16th annual Countdown to Christmas.
All of the filming will take place in and around Buffalo, including Highmark Stadium, and now you have a chance to be in the movie!
Registration is now open on the Casting Buffalo website for volunteer background extras for the movie. Casting Buffalo said registration does not guarantee you a role. Registration is open until May 9 at noon. You can find more information here.